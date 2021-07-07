Northern Trust Corp Has $23.33 Million Stock Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,410 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,371 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.15% of Patrick Industries worth $23,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after purchasing an additional 77,108 shares in the last quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 118,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 14.9% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 89,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 11,565 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 15.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 73,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 19,358 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PATK opened at $71.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.55. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.74 and a 1-year high of $98.83.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.35 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 4.49%. Equities analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PATK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $955,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 326,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,250,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 675 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total value of $66,588.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 326,281 shares in the company, valued at $32,187,620.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $3,470,763. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

