Northern Trust Corp Increases Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,551,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,143 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Coty were worth $22,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Coty by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 105,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Coty by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 409,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coty by 18.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coty by 0.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 514,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Coty by 4.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. Coty Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.71.

COTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Coty from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “focus list” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.78.

In other news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage acquired 245,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $2,894,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

