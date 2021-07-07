Northern Trust Corp Purchases 26,055 Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 453,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,055 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $23,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 1,215.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SNP opened at $49.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $38.18 and a 12 month high of $58.40. The company has a market cap of $59.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.81.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $88.99 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that China Petroleum & Chemical Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.9844 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 5.1%. China Petroleum & Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 85.47%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $51.71 to $61.98 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. HSBC raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. China Petroleum & Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.49.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

