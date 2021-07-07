Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,547 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,894 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $24,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 1,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 277.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 1,025.0% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO opened at $223.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $216.48. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.88 and a 1 year high of $242.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The construction company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $306.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.60 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 11.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

