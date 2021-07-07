Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.600-$4.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NUE opened at $92.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $110.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nucor will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 48.50%.

Nucor announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Argus upgraded Nucor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America upgraded Nucor from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.92.

In other news, CFO James D. Frias sold 34,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $2,812,508.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 357,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,320,590.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $6,777,582.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,367,363.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,897 shares of company stock valued at $15,855,110 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

