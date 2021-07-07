Numis Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Knights Group (LON:KGH)

Knights Group (LON:KGH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 660 ($8.62) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 46.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Knights Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Knights Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 410 ($5.36) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Knights Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Knights Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Knights Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 494 ($6.45).

Get Knights Group alerts:

Shares of LON:KGH traded up GBX 18 ($0.24) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 450 ($5.88). 83,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,003. The company has a market capitalization of £375.54 million and a P/E ratio of -204.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.17. Knights Group has a one year low of GBX 355.15 ($4.64) and a one year high of GBX 500 ($6.53). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 416.81.

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Knights Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knights Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.