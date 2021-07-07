Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Short Interest Down 16.7% in June

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 351,300 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 421,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of NUV opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.44. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $11.97.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 585.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,326 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 7,112 shares in the last quarter. 12.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.