O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 232.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Big Lots alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

In other news, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $652,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,000.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $326,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BIG opened at $62.86 on Wednesday. Big Lots, Inc. has a one year low of $35.13 and a one year high of $73.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.36.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.