O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Invests $133,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $578,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 68,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,744,000 after buying an additional 15,477 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $171.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.91. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $101.45 and a 1-year high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

