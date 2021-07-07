O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,083 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Ocean Bio-Chem worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 325.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ocean Bio-Chem by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ocean Bio-Chem by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ocean Bio-Chem during the first quarter valued at $736,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ocean Bio-Chem by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 67,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 35,490 shares in the last quarter. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocean Bio-Chem stock opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $22.55.

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 28.14%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd.

About Ocean Bio-Chem

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

