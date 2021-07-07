O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Park-Ohio were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 301.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 62.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 185.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Park-Ohio during the first quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Park-Ohio during the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio stock opened at $31.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.21. The stock has a market cap of $396.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1,051.65 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.18 and a 12 month high of $41.78.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.30 million. Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. Analysts expect that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,000.00%.

In other news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $202,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,260 shares in the company, valued at $474,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

PKOH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on Park-Ohio from $37.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

