O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Maximus by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,178,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,213,000 after purchasing an additional 608,298 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Maximus by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,940,624 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $350,874,000 after purchasing an additional 160,993 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Maximus by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,701,614 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $240,552,000 after purchasing an additional 119,833 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in Maximus by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,197,618 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $109,750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,264 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,423,000 after buying an additional 159,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MMS shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

In other Maximus news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total value of $931,266.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 128,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,752,161.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $1,120,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock worth $5,301,200. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MMS stock opened at $86.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.30 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.69. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.81.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. Maximus had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $959.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.