O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,069 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CRH Medical were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CRH Medical during the first quarter worth about $158,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CRH Medical during the first quarter worth about $1,317,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in CRH Medical during the first quarter worth about $1,020,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in CRH Medical during the first quarter worth about $724,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in CRH Medical during the first quarter worth about $746,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CRH Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.95.

CRH Medical stock opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62. The stock has a market cap of $285.76 million, a P/E ratio of -66.50 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CRH Medical Co. has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $4.01.

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians.

