Oasis Network (ROSE) Hits Market Capitalization of $101.04 Million

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded 21.8% higher against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $101.04 million and approximately $10.85 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0674 or 0.00000194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

