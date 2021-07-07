Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Has $339,000 Stock Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lessened its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in RH were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in RH by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,515,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,788,000 after acquiring an additional 585,804 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in RH by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,133,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,197,000 after acquiring an additional 588,388 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in RH by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 323,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,224,000 after acquiring an additional 37,376 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RH by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,200,000 after acquiring an additional 26,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in RH by 178.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 170,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,469,000 after acquiring an additional 109,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on RH from $510.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.31.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $690.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $659.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.39. RH has a fifty-two week low of $254.10 and a fifty-two week high of $733.05.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 22.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

