Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Invests $413,000 in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 98,404 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth about $6,479,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth about $794,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth about $1,989,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,323,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after buying an additional 747,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth about $131,000. 62.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDEV. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.34.

Shares of NASDAQ CDEV opened at $6.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $7.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.66.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 29.22%. The company had revenue of $192.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.84 million. On average, research analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $501,297.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,110,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,627,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

