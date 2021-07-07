Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Purchases New Position in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in StepStone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 20.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 40.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

StepStone Group stock opened at $35.82 on Wednesday. StepStone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $41.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion and a PE ratio of 41.17.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $76.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. StepStone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that StepStone Group Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.17.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP).

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.