Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Purchases New Shares in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Avantor by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVTR opened at $36.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.79. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.69 and a 12-month high of $36.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 41.17%. Avantor’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVTR shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.29.

In other Avantor news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 28,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $1,003,870.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,077 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,051.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 68,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $2,423,128.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,379,347 shares in the company, valued at $48,718,536.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,588,985 shares of company stock worth $111,605,089 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

