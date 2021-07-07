Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Sells 1,900 Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP decreased its holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MRC Global during the first quarter valued at $17,279,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in MRC Global by 431.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 849,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after acquiring an additional 689,268 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MRC Global during the fourth quarter valued at $508,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in MRC Global during the first quarter valued at $2,773,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MRC Global by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,721,000 after acquiring an additional 228,583 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MRC opened at $9.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.49. MRC Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $12.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.79 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

