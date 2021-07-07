Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Trims Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lowered its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 38.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total transaction of $1,443,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,997,008.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,429,106 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $146.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $182.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.04. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.43 and a 52 week high of $148.70.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. HSBC increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.21.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

