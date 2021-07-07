OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$2.46. OceanaGold shares last traded at C$2.37, with a volume of 480,808 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of OceanaGold to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.77.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of C$1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$188.57 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OceanaGold Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

