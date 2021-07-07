Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU)’s share price dropped 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 66.20 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 66.95 ($0.87). Approximately 221,686 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 818,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.10 ($0.89).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 68.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.03, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.35.

About Old Mutual (LON:OMU)

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to retail and corporate customers in South Africa and the rest of Africa, and Asia. The company offers life and savings, property and casualty insurance, asset management, and banking and lending products and services. It distributes its products through independent advisers, branches, bancassurance, direct and digital channels, and worksites.

