Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $436.37 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) will post $436.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $423.50 million to $442.00 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet posted sales of $529.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.

OLLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $86.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.10. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $75.75 and a 1 year high of $123.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.