Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $436.37 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) will post $436.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $423.50 million to $442.00 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet posted sales of $529.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.
On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $86.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.10. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $75.75 and a 1 year high of $123.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.