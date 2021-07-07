OmniComm Systems (OTCMKTS:OMCM) Trading 0% Higher

Shares of OmniComm Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OMCM) traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41. 33,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 140,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.41.

OmniComm Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OMCM)

OmniComm Systems, Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides Web-based electronic data capture (EDC), and eClinical software and services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, clinical research organizations (CROs), and other clinical trial sponsors worldwide. It offers TrialMaster, which allows organizations conducting clinical trials to collect and manage the data over the Internet; TrialOne Phase I Clinic Automation, a software application suite that provides clinical trial site sponsors, study investigators, and study monitors with various tools to conduct the Phase I clinic operation; and IRTMaster, which offers interactive response technology in support of the randomization process in clinical trials.

