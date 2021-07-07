ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Stock Holdings Decreased by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,911 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $7,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 22.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 9,212,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,290 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,803,000. Robecosam AG grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 7,530,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,480,000 after purchasing an additional 931,020 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,577,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,375,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206,484 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $1,245,933.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $89,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,531 shares of company stock valued at $2,519,033 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $38.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.06. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $19.16 and a 1 year high of $44.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.09.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

