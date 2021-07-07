Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on ONTX. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $3,693,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 411.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,472,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598,028 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,822,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ONTX traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.03. The company had a trading volume of 19,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,846. The company has a market cap of $95.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.82. Onconova Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $28.95.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 139.26% and a negative net margin of 10,544.68%. Analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. The company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation. Its novel proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor ON 123300 to target CDK4/6 and other tyrosine kinases.

