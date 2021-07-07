Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 749 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PG stock traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, hitting $137.05. The company had a trading volume of 29,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,648,887. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $120.89 and a twelve month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. UBS Group began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.25.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total value of $1,743,769.84. Insiders sold a total of 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

