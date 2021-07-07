Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in CGI were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in CGI by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in CGI by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CGI by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CGI by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in CGI by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GIB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CGI from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on CGI from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CGI from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. CGI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.30.

NYSE:GIB traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.11. The stock had a trading volume of 335 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,061. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.04. The company has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. CGI Inc. has a one year low of $60.58 and a one year high of $92.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 9.95%. CGI’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

