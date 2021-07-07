Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Stock Holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 61.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,918 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESNT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Essent Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after buying an additional 29,966 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Essent Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 406,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,553,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Essent Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 62,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Essent Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 371,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after buying an additional 25,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Essent Group by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Essent Group alerts:

ESNT stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $44.31. 413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,503. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.83. Essent Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $54.22. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.33.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Essent Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 41.10%. The business had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ESNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

In other Essent Group news, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $99,660.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,162.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 9,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $457,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 187,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,361,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,276 shares of company stock worth $1,944,347 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.