Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 2,083 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 23.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,926 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Target were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 189,530 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,539,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 26.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 60,456 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,975,000 after buying an additional 12,776 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.8% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 67,913 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,452,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.1% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 70,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,046,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 8.7% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $246.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,009. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.05. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $116.73 and a 12 month high of $247.34. The firm has a market cap of $122.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Target’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.39.

In other Target news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $324,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,154.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,084 shares of company stock worth $8,705,658 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

