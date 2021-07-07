Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Trims Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,462 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 30,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 11,881 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 140,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after acquiring an additional 11,415 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 302,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,542,000 after acquiring an additional 24,152 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 10.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 105,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after buying an additional 9,953 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 65.9% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 327,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,145,000 after buying an additional 130,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.21. 29,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,329,063. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $78.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GILD. Redburn Partners upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.