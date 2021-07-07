OpenDAO (OPEN) Price Tops $1.94 on Exchanges

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 7th. One OpenDAO coin can now be bought for about $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on popular exchanges. OpenDAO has a market cap of $7.05 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00060181 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003315 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00018430 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.00 or 0.00934478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00045530 BTC.

OpenDAO Coin Profile

OpenDAO (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform . OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

OpenDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

