OptionRoom Market Capitalization Achieves $2.87 Million (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000677 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. OptionRoom has a market cap of $2.87 million and approximately $99,762.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00049297 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.13 or 0.00135770 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.77 or 0.00166443 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,763.53 or 1.00153372 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.77 or 0.00975991 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

