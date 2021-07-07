Orient Walt (HTDF) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.14 Million

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 6th. One Orient Walt coin can currently be bought for about $0.0660 or 0.00000194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orient Walt has a total market cap of $6.14 million and approximately $523,421.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Orient Walt alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00047548 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00134268 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00167247 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,090.92 or 1.00031740 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.77 or 0.00958817 BTC.

Orient Walt Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official website is www.orientwalt.com . Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Buying and Selling Orient Walt

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orient Walt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orient Walt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orient Walt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orient Walt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.