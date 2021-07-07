OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). OrthoPediatrics posted earnings per share of ($0.47) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full-year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.32). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for OrthoPediatrics.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 50.38%. The company had revenue of $21.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KIDS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OrthoPediatrics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 4,000 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $252,120.00. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.49 per share, with a total value of $86,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,155. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 12,209 shares of company stock valued at $760,263 over the last 90 days. 30.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 53.8% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,505,000 after purchasing an additional 878,916 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,155,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,343,000 after purchasing an additional 26,987 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,236,000 after purchasing an additional 110,290 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 66.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 682,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,289,000 after purchasing an additional 271,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 582,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,039,000 after purchasing an additional 86,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KIDS traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.71. 118,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,672. OrthoPediatrics has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $68.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.94. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 0.68.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

