Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Acquired by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1.9% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 5.7% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on OSK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.88.

In other news, SVP Bradley M. Nelson sold 19,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.76, for a total value of $2,570,547.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,897 shares in the company, valued at $4,567,959.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $498,211.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,930.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,757 shares of company stock worth $9,805,046. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $121.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

