Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.350-$-0.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.850-$5.150 EPS.

OXM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Oxford Industries from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.17.

OXM stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,894. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.12. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $37.89 and a 1 year high of $114.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,900.00 and a beta of 1.82.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.07 million. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -81.77%.

In other news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $100,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,652.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

