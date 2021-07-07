Oxygen (OXY) Price Tops $1.46 on Exchanges

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 6th. Over the last week, Oxygen has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Oxygen coin can currently be purchased for $1.46 or 0.00004259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxygen has a market capitalization of $85.56 million and $269,531.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00011314 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000680 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

Oxygen is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,726,494 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

