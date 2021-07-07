Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) Trading 27.8% Higher This Week

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. One Pancake Bunny coin can now be purchased for $19.49 or 0.00056298 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pancake Bunny has traded 27.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pancake Bunny has a total market cap of $9.94 million and $7.59 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00059438 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003309 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00018499 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.24 or 0.00922129 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00044896 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Profile

Pancake Bunny (CRYPTO:BUNNY) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

