Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) is 13D Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

13D Management LLC grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,562 shares during the quarter. Papa John’s International accounts for 4.1% of 13D Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. 13D Management LLC owned 0.37% of Papa John’s International worth $10,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 78,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 18.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $754,670.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

PZZA stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,088. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $110.33.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PZZA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stephens upped their price target on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Papa John’s International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Papa John’s International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.42.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

