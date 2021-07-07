Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Buys 690 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 72.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,679,000 after buying an additional 2,420,963 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $616,182,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after buying an additional 1,309,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,133,000 after buying an additional 1,228,478 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $434.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $422.14. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $311.89 and a one year high of $435.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

