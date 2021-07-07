Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $417,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,489,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 302.4% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,988,000 after acquiring an additional 49,825 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 23,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,531,000 after acquiring an additional 9,141 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $276.87 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $194.76 and a 1 year high of $277.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $259.52.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

