Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Sells 1,077 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,748,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,552,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,885,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,160,000 after purchasing an additional 388,984 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,800,000 after purchasing an additional 294,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,311,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,228,000 after purchasing an additional 253,118 shares in the last quarter.

SCHG opened at $149.35 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $103.07 and a 1-year high of $149.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.28.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

