Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Takes $1 Million Position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. 15.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Futu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Futu in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.80.

NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $147.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.13. The firm has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 68.42 and a beta of 1.29. Futu Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $204.25.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $283.56 million during the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 46.42%. On average, research analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

