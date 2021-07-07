Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Takes $129,000 Position in Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.18% of Achieve Life Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. 14.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACHV stock opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $18.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.96.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.52). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Achieve Life Sciences news, CEO John Bencich purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,141 shares in the company, valued at $42,987. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACHV shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Achieve Life Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

