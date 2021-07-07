Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 522.67 ($6.83).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAG. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.79) price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other Paragon Banking Group news, insider Nigel S. Terrington bought 3,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 518 ($6.77) per share, with a total value of £18,575.48 ($24,268.98).

Paragon Banking Group stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 536.50 ($7.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.91, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 506.74. Paragon Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 287.20 ($3.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 576 ($7.53). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.38.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a GBX 7.20 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.31%.

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

