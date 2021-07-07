Park Aerospace (PKE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 8th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE PKE opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $302.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.28 and a beta of 0.93. Park Aerospace has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $15.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.72.

Get Park Aerospace alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Park Aerospace from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Park Aerospace Company Profile

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Park Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.