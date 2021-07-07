Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,142 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Patterson Companies worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 89.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of PDCO opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.83.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.14). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $163,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

