Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Peabody Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the coal producer will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.62). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Peabody Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.69. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 67.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.53%. The business had revenue of $651.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Peabody Energy stock opened at $8.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.93. Peabody Energy has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $9.76. The firm has a market cap of $790.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.48.

In other Peabody Energy news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $80,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,345.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTU. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 43.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,868 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $15,125,000 after acquiring an additional 162,404 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 389,286 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 97,029 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,907 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 16,370 shares during the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, China, India, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining segments.

