Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Trading 4% Higher

Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) traded up 4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.40 and last traded at $8.36. 19,379 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,804,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.93. The company has a market capitalization of $878.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $651.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.25 million. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.53% and a negative net margin of 67.78%. Peabody Energy’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.31) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peabody Energy news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,491.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTU. FMR LLC raised its position in Peabody Energy by 43.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,868 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $15,125,000 after purchasing an additional 162,404 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 389,286 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 97,029 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,907 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 16,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, China, India, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining segments.

